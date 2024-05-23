Full Year 2024 Greenyard NV Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Dennis Duinslaeger - Greenyard NV - Group Strategy & Investor Relations Director



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Dennis Duinslaeger. I'm the Investor Relations and Strategy Director of the group. I'd like to welcome you all to our annual results for the accounting year '23, '24. (technical difficulty) operation year. And so we're very happy to have you on our call in our 40th year of existence today.



And please note that today we can include forward-looking statements in our presentation. These should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that these future plans or expectations will be achieved. And although we believe that these expectations are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, of course.



These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which these statements are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update such statements afterwards. We also disclaim any liability for statements made by third parties, and we do not undertake any obligation to correct any statements made by third parties.



After their formal