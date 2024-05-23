Chief Commercial Officer Andy Brailo sold 7,458 shares of Premier Inc (PINC, Financial) on May 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 111,745 shares of the company.

Premier Inc, a healthcare improvement company, unites an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 225,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

Over the past year, Andy Brailo has sold a total of 15,789 shares of the company and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend seen within the company, where there have been 4 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Premier Inc were trading at $19.33 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $1.98 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Premier Inc stands at 29.52, which is above both the industry median of 25.52 and the company’s historical median.

The GF Value of Premier Inc is $30.77, suggesting that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.63. This valuation indicates that the stock might be a possible value trap, and potential investors should think twice before making an investment decision.

The insider transaction trends and the current valuation metrics provide a comprehensive view of the company's stock performance and insider activities.

