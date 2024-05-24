Director Deborah Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL, Financial) on May 24, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 13,976 shares of the company.

PayPal Holdings Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. It offers services under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant brands.

Over the past year, Deborah Messemer has sold a total of 4,422 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for PayPal Holdings Inc shows no insider buys in the past year but records 5 insider sells during the same period.

Shares of PayPal Holdings Inc were trading at $61.65 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 15.51, which is higher than the industry median of 14.66 but lower than the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $97.24, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.63. This suggests that PayPal Holdings Inc is significantly undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

