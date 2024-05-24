Q4 2024 Cavco Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the fourth quarter fiscal year 2024 Cavco Industries Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mark Fusler, Corporate Controller, and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Mark Fusler - Cavco Industries Inc - Investor Relations



Good day and thank you for joining us for Cavco Industries fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 earnings conference call. During this call, you'll be hearing from Bill Boor, President and Chief Executive Officer; Allison Aden, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Paul Bigbee, Chief Accounting Officer.



Before we begin, we'd like to remind you that comments made during this conference call by management may contain forward looking statements, including statements of expectations or assumptions about Cavco's financial and operational performance, revenues, earnings per share, cash flow or use, cost savings, operational efficiencies, current