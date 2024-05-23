On May 23, 2024, Brenda Morris, Director of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT, Financial), sold 1,500 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 1,298 shares of the company.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc operates as a retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States. The company offers boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts, and western-style apparel.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,500 shares and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history shows a total of 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc were trading at $110.11, giving the company a market cap of $3.44 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 23.59, which is above the industry median of 18.23 and also higher than the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to GF Value is $87.29, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.26, indicating that the stock is Modestly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company stock valuations as indicators of potential future stock performance.

