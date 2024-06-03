CK Asset Holdings Ltd's Dividend Analysis

Understanding the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of CK Asset Holdings Ltd (CHKGF, Financial)

CK Asset Holdings Ltd (CHKGF) recently announced a dividend of $1.62 per share, payable on 2024-06-13, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-28. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into CK Asset Holdings Ltd's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does CK Asset Holdings Ltd Do?

CK Asset Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company has diverse activities encompassing property development and investment, hotel and serviced suite operation, property and project management, pub operation, and investment in infrastructure and utility asset operation.

A Glimpse at CK Asset Holdings Ltd's Dividend History

CK Asset Holdings Ltd has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2015. Dividends are currently distributed on a bi-annually basis.

Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down CK Asset Holdings Ltd's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, CK Asset Holdings Ltd currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 6.49% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 5.85%. This suggests an expectation of decrease in dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, CK Asset Holdings Ltd's annual dividend growth rate was 5.90%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 4.90% per year.

Based on CK Asset Holdings Ltd's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of CK Asset Holdings Ltd stock as of today is approximately 8.24%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, CK Asset Holdings Ltd's dividend payout ratio is 0.50.

CK Asset Holdings Ltd's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks CK Asset Holdings Ltd's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. CK Asset Holdings Ltd's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and CK Asset Holdings Ltd's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. CK Asset Holdings Ltd's revenue has increased by approximately -5.30% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 71.96% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, CK Asset Holdings Ltd's earnings increased by approximately 0.80% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 54.3% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -13.50%, which underperforms approximately 79.36% of global competitors.

Conclusion: Evaluating Dividend Sustainability

While CK Asset Holdings Ltd demonstrates a robust track record in maintaining its dividends, investors should consider both the advantages and the challenges it faces. The company's solid dividend history and reasonable payout ratio are tempered by slower growth metrics. Investors should weigh these factors along with their personal investment strategy to make informed decisions. For those looking to explore further, GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.