Shurgard Self-Storage SA's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of Shurgard Self-Storage SA (SSSAF, Financial)

Shurgard Self-Storage SA (SSSAF) recently announced a dividend of $0.59 per share, payable on 2024-05-29, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-28. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Shurgard Self-Storage SA's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Shurgard Self-Storage SA Do?

Shurgard Self-Storage SA, formerly known as Shurgard Self Storage Ltd, is a leading owner and operator of self-storage centers. The company operates through two primary segments: Same Stores and Non-Same Stores, with the majority of its revenue derived from the Same Stores segment. Geographically, Shurgard Self-Storage SA is predominantly active in France, but also maintains a significant presence in the Netherlands, UK, Sweden, Belgium, Germany, and Denmark among other countries.

A Glimpse at Shurgard Self-Storage SA's Dividend History

Shurgard Self-Storage SA has a solid track record of consistent dividend payments since 2020, with distributions occurring bi-annually. The chart below illustrates the annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

Breaking Down Shurgard Self-Storage SA's Dividend Yield and Growth

Currently, Shurgard Self-Storage SA boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.77% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.84%, indicating an anticipated increase in dividend payments over the next year. Over the past three years, the annual dividend growth rate was 5.70%. As of today, the 5-year yield on cost is approximately 2.77%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To evaluate the sustainability of its dividends, it's crucial to consider Shurgard Self-Storage SA's dividend payout ratio, which currently stands at 0.67. This indicates that the company retains a substantial portion of its earnings, which supports future growth and financial stability. Additionally, the company's profitability rank of 7 out of 10, as of the end of 2023, reflects strong earnings potential relative to its peers.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Shurgard Self-Storage SA's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests robust growth prospects. Key indicators such as revenue per share and a 3-year revenue growth rate of approximately 9.10% annually demonstrate a strong revenue model. Furthermore, the company's 3-year EPS growth rate of about 9.90% per year and a 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 5.80% further underscore its ability to sustain dividends.

Conclusion: Evaluating Shurgard Self-Storage SA's Dividend Sustainability

Considering Shurgard Self-Storage SA's consistent dividend payments, growth in dividend rates, prudent payout ratio, and robust profitability and growth metrics, the company appears well-positioned to maintain its dividend distributions in the foreseeable future. Investors seeking to diversify their portfolios with a reliable dividend-paying stock should consider Shurgard Self-Storage SA as a potential candidate. For further exploration of high-dividend yield opportunities, GuruFocus Premium users can utilize the High Dividend Yield Screener.

