Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV (CMOPF, Financial)

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV (CMOPF) recently announced a dividend of $2 per share, set to be payable on 2024-05-30, with the ex-dividend date on 2024-05-28. As investors eagerly anticipate this upcoming payment, it's crucial to delve into Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. This analysis will help us assess the sustainability of its dividends using comprehensive data from GuruFocus.

What Does Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV Do?

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV is a pharmaceutical company specializing in gastrointestinal diseases, dermatology, and healthtech. The company's global distribution network handles a range of developed products including Lialda/Mezavant/Mesavancol and Uceris/Cortiment for ulcerative colitis treatment; GI Genius, leveraging artificial intelligence for colorectal polyp detection during colonoscopies; Eleview, used in gastrointestinal endoscopic procedures; Aemcolo for traveller's diarrhoea; and Winlevi for acne treatment. Its product pipeline features promising candidates like Breezula, GI Genius, Methylene blue MMX, Aemcolo, CB-03-10, and CB-01-33.

1795033193011900416.png

A Glimpse at Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV's Dividend History

Since 2022, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV has upheld a consistent dividend payment schedule, distributing dividends annually. The company has progressively increased its dividends, earning the prestigious title of a dividend king—a recognition awarded to companies that have consistently raised their dividends annually for at least the past 2024 years.

Below is a chart illustrating the annual Dividends Per Share, showcasing historical trends:

1795033211391340544.png

Breaking Down Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV's Dividend Yield and Growth

Currently, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.41% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.72%, indicating an anticipated increase in dividend payments over the next year. The 5-year yield on cost stands at approximately 1.41%, reflecting the yield based on the original cost of the stock.

1795033229485568000.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To evaluate the sustainability of its dividends, we must consider Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV's dividend payout ratio, which stands at 1.68 as of 2023-06-30. This ratio suggests that the company retains a substantial portion of its earnings, potentially underpinning future growth and stability. Additionally, the company's profitability rank is 6 out of 10, indicating fair profitability with net profits reported in 6 of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

The future sustainability of dividends is also dependent on robust growth metrics. Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV's growth rank of 6 suggests a fair growth outlook. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate of approximately 9.60% per year outperforms about 58.23% of global competitors, indicating a strong revenue model.

In conclusion, while Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV demonstrates a solid track record in dividend payments and growth, investors should continue monitoring its payout ratio and profitability to ensure long-term sustainability. For those seeking high-dividend yield stocks, consider using the High Dividend Yield Screener available to GuruFocus Premium users.

