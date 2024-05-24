Q4 2024 Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q4 FY24 call earnings conference call of Oriental Carbon and Chemicals Limited. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the opinions and expectations of the company as on date on this call note. This guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Akshat Goenka, Promoter and Joint Managing Director of Oriental Carbon and Chemicals Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Good afternoon and a very warm welcome to everyone. Along with me, I have Anurag Jain, CFO and SGA, our Investor Relations advisers. We have uploaded that our results and investor presentation for the quarter and full year ended March 31, 2024, from the stock exchanges and company website. Hope each one of you had a chance to go through the