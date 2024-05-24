Q4 2024 Sandhar Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2024 / 04:30AM GMT

Yeah. Good morning, and thank you to Dolat Capital for the opportunity this morning to talk about the major highlights of the results that we declared yesterday.



So the cost of reiteration, everybody probably knows, but for many who don't, the two-wheeler industry in the last year grew at a rate of about 9.83%. And you'd be happy to know that Sandhar against this growth grew by 26.14%.



In the four-wheeler industry, the industry grew at a rate of 5.92%, whereas Sandhar grew at 15.41%. So we are very happy with the fact that our new capacities that have been set up in the last few years went into more or closer to