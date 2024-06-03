What's Driving Borr Drilling Ltd's Surprising 11% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago

Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR, Financial), a significant player in the oil and gas industry, has recently seen a notable increase in its stock price. Over the past week, the company's shares have surged by 16.13%, and over the last three months, the stock has gained an impressive 11.07%. Currently, Borr Drilling boasts a market capitalization of $1.7 billion, with a stock price standing at $6.84. According to GuruFocus.com's valuation metrics, the stock is currently modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $7.66, compared to a past GF Value of $5.78 three months ago. This valuation shift from fairly valued to modestly undervalued suggests a positive adjustment in the stock's intrinsic value, reflecting potential undervaluation.

Introduction to Borr Drilling Ltd

Borr Drilling Ltd operates as a drilling contractor in the oil and gas sector. The company specializes in owning and operating jack-up rigs of modern and high-specification designs, providing essential drilling services to the global oil and gas exploration and production industry. With a fleet of 16 jack-up drilling rigs, Borr Drilling conducts its operations primarily through its bases in Norway. This strategic positioning allows the company to leverage the robust oil and gas infrastructure and expertise available in the region.

1795095320183599104.png

Assessing Profitability

Borr Drilling's financial health, as indicated by its Profitability Rank, stands at 2 out of 10, suggesting challenges in maintaining consistent profitability compared to its peers. The company's Operating Margin is currently at 34.62%, which is superior to 85.55% of 976 companies in the industry. Other profitability metrics such as Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) stand at 4.64% and 1.40% respectively, indicating moderate efficiency in asset and equity utilization. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) at 5.46% further reflects the company's ability to generate cash relative to the capital invested. Over the past decade, Borr Drilling has achieved profitability in only one year, highlighting significant volatility in its financial performance.

1795095360071430144.png

Growth Trajectory

The Growth Rank of Borr Drilling is currently at 6 out of 10, indicating a moderate growth trajectory when compared to industry peers. The company has experienced a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of -2.70% and a 5-Year Rate of -6.60%, suggesting some challenges in sustaining revenue growth. However, future estimates are more optimistic, with a projected Total Revenue Growth Rate of 13.91% over the next 3 to 5 years, which is better than 88.45% of 329 companies in the industry. This anticipated growth could be a key driver behind the recent positive momentum in the stock's performance.

1795095378060800000.png

Significant Shareholders

Notable investors in Borr Drilling include Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio), holding 510,148 shares, and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) with 74,662 shares, reflecting their confidence in the company's future prospects. Another significant holder, HOTCHKIS & WILEY, holds 23,200 shares. These investments from prominent market players underscore a level of investor confidence in Borr Drilling's strategic direction and market positioning.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its closest competitors, Borr Drilling holds a competitive edge in market capitalization. Odfjell Drilling Ltd (OSL:ODL, Financial) has a market cap of $1.27 billion, followed by Shelf Drilling Ltd (OSL:SHLF, Financial) at $478.553 million, and Northern Ocean Ltd (OSL:NOL, Financial) at $178.156 million. This positioning allows Borr Drilling to leverage its scale and operational capabilities more effectively within the oil and gas drilling sector.

Conclusion

Borr Drilling Ltd's current market position and future prospects appear promising based on its recent stock performance, underlying growth estimates, and competitive standing. While challenges in profitability remain, the company's strategic initiatives and industry positioning may continue to drive its stock value upward, making it an interesting prospect for value investors looking for opportunities in the energy sector.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.