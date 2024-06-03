Unveiling LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Today's financial landscape presents a perplexing picture for many stocks, including LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP, Financial), which has experienced a notable daily loss of 6.68% and a three-month decline of 12.83%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 0.18, investors might wonder: Is LiveRamp Holdings fairly valued? This analysis delves into the intrinsic value of LiveRamp Holdings, aiming to provide a clear perspective on whether its current market price reflects its true worth.

Company Overview

LiveRamp Holdings Inc is a pioneer in the technology sector, particularly known for its significant contributions to consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity. The company has established itself as a leader in creating a connected customer view that ensures clarity and context while upholding brand and consumer trust. With a market cap of $2.10 billion and recent sales tallying up to $659.70 million, understanding its valuation is crucial for potential investors.

1795101349256523776.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the fair market value of a stock. For LiveRamp Holdings, the GF Value is set at $34.32, suggesting that the stock is currently fairly valued at its recent price of $31.99. This valuation is based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor reflecting past performance and growth, and anticipated future business performance.

If the stock price deviates significantly from the GF Value, it might indicate overvaluation or undervaluation, influencing potential returns. Currently, the proximity of LiveRamp Holdings' stock price to its GF Value suggests that investors could expect returns that closely mirror the company's business growth rate.

1795101309565825024.png

Financial Strength and Stability

Investing in companies with robust financial health reduces the risk of significant capital loss. LiveRamp Holdings boasts a strong financial strength with a cash-to-debt ratio of 8.74, outperforming 65.81% of its industry peers. This impressive ratio underscores the company's capability to manage its debts effectively.

1795101366503501824.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

LiveRamp Holdings has maintained profitability over the past decade, a reassuring sign for investors. With an operating margin of 3.5%, its profitability stands at a fair level within the software industry. However, the company's growth metrics, particularly its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 0%, suggest some challenges in scaling its operations relative to industry counterparts.

Evaluating Return on Invested Capital

The comparison between the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is crucial for assessing value creation. LiveRamp Holdings' ROIC of 1.2% falls short of its WACC of 11.25%, indicating that the company is currently not generating adequate returns on its investments.

1795101384253796352.png

Conclusion

Overall, LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP, Financial) appears to be fairly valued at its current market price, reflecting its financial stability and moderate profitability. However, its growth and value creation metrics suggest there may be limited potential for significant stock price appreciation in the near term. For more detailed insights into LiveRamp Holdings and its financials, interested parties can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover other high-quality companies that may offer above-average returns, consider using the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.