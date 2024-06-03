Long-established in the Utilities - Independent Power Producers industry, Vistra Corp (VST, Financial) has built a commendable reputation over the years. Recently, the company experienced a significant daily gain of 6.21% and an impressive three-month change of 110.72%. Despite these gains, the GF Score reveals potential challenges ahead. Key metrics such as financial strength, growth, and valuation indicate that Vistra Corp might struggle to maintain its historical performance levels. This article delves into these critical factors to uncover the evolving challenges facing Vistra Corp.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system developed by GuruFocus, assessing stocks across five key aspects: financial strength, profitability, growth, valuation, and momentum. This system, which ranges from 0 to 100, has been backtested from 2006 to 2021, demonstrating a strong correlation with long-term stock performance. Higher GF Scores typically correlate with superior returns, making it a crucial tool for investors aiming to pick high-performing stocks.

Based on these metrics, GuruFocus has assigned Vistra Corp a GF Score of 65 out of 100, indicating a potential for underperformance in the future.

Understanding Vistra Corp's Business

Vistra Corp, with a market cap of $35.48 billion and annual sales of $13.41 billion, operates with a 12.03% operating margin. As one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the U.S., Vistra Corp has significantly expanded its operations through strategic acquisitions, including the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition. This expansion has increased its capacity to 41 gigawatts across nuclear, coal, natural gas, and solar power generation. Additionally, Vistra Corp serves 5 million customers in 20 states, highlighting its substantial market presence since emerging as a standalone entity in 2016 after the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy.

Financial Strength and Challenges

Vistra Corp's financial metrics reveal some concerns regarding its balance sheet health. The company's interest coverage ratio stands at 2.42, which is lower than the industry average, indicating potential difficulties in managing interest expenses on its debt. Furthermore, its Altman Z-Score of 1.11 suggests a risk of financial distress in the near future. The company's cash-to-debt ratio at 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.9 also reflect a high reliance on borrowing, which could be precarious in volatile market conditions.

Profitability Concerns

Despite its scale, Vistra Corp's profitability has been inconsistent. The company's Gross Margin has fluctuated significantly over the past five years, with a notable dip in 2021. This inconsistency in converting revenue into profits could be a red flag for potential investors looking for stable returns.

Conclusion: Assessing Vistra Corp's Road Ahead

Considering Vistra Corp's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's potential for underperformance. Investors should weigh these factors carefully when considering Vistra Corp as a part of their investment portfolio. For those seeking more robust investment opportunities, exploring companies with higher GF Scores might be advisable.

For more insights and to discover companies with strong GF Scores, visit the GF Score Screen available exclusively to GuruFocus Premium members.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.