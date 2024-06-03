Is Vistra Corp (VST) Set to Underperform? Analyzing the Factors Limiting Growth

Exploring the Challenges and Metrics That May Hinder Vistra Corp's Performance

Author's Avatar

Long-established in the Utilities - Independent Power Producers industry, Vistra Corp (VST, Financial) has built a commendable reputation over the years. Recently, the company experienced a significant daily gain of 6.21% and an impressive three-month change of 110.72%. Despite these gains, the GF Score reveals potential challenges ahead. Key metrics such as financial strength, growth, and valuation indicate that Vistra Corp might struggle to maintain its historical performance levels. This article delves into these critical factors to uncover the evolving challenges facing Vistra Corp.

1795107834430648320.png

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system developed by GuruFocus, assessing stocks across five key aspects: financial strength, profitability, growth, valuation, and momentum. This system, which ranges from 0 to 100, has been backtested from 2006 to 2021, demonstrating a strong correlation with long-term stock performance. Higher GF Scores typically correlate with superior returns, making it a crucial tool for investors aiming to pick high-performing stocks.

Based on these metrics, GuruFocus has assigned Vistra Corp a GF Score of 65 out of 100, indicating a potential for underperformance in the future.

Understanding Vistra Corp's Business

Vistra Corp, with a market cap of $35.48 billion and annual sales of $13.41 billion, operates with a 12.03% operating margin. As one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the U.S., Vistra Corp has significantly expanded its operations through strategic acquisitions, including the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition. This expansion has increased its capacity to 41 gigawatts across nuclear, coal, natural gas, and solar power generation. Additionally, Vistra Corp serves 5 million customers in 20 states, highlighting its substantial market presence since emerging as a standalone entity in 2016 after the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy.

1795107856874369024.png

Financial Strength and Challenges

Vistra Corp's financial metrics reveal some concerns regarding its balance sheet health. The company's interest coverage ratio stands at 2.42, which is lower than the industry average, indicating potential difficulties in managing interest expenses on its debt. Furthermore, its Altman Z-Score of 1.11 suggests a risk of financial distress in the near future. The company's cash-to-debt ratio at 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.9 also reflect a high reliance on borrowing, which could be precarious in volatile market conditions.

Profitability Concerns

Despite its scale, Vistra Corp's profitability has been inconsistent. The company's Gross Margin has fluctuated significantly over the past five years, with a notable dip in 2021. This inconsistency in converting revenue into profits could be a red flag for potential investors looking for stable returns.

Conclusion: Assessing Vistra Corp's Road Ahead

Considering Vistra Corp's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's potential for underperformance. Investors should weigh these factors carefully when considering Vistra Corp as a part of their investment portfolio. For those seeking more robust investment opportunities, exploring companies with higher GF Scores might be advisable.

For more insights and to discover companies with strong GF Scores, visit the GF Score Screen available exclusively to GuruFocus Premium members.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.