Q4 2024 PNC Infratech Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the PNC Infratech Limited Q4 FY24 earnings conference call hosted by PhillipCapital India Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on the date of this call. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vikram Suryavanshi from PhillipCapital India Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Vikram Suryavanshi - PhillipCapital(India)Pvt. Ltd.-Analyst



Thank you, Lisa. Good afternoon and a very warm welcome to everyone. On behalf of PhillipCapital, I am pleased to welcome you all on the PNC Infratech Limited fourth quarter FY24 earnings conference call. We have with us Managing Director of the company, Mr. Yogesh Jain, along with senior