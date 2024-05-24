Q4 2024 Karnataka Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Srikrishnan Sarma - Karnataka Bank Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Additional Executive Director



Thank you so much as equal. And good evening, ladies, and gentlemen, this is Srikrishnan MD, CEO of Karnataka Bank. I'm joined here by Shekhar Rao who's our Executive Director; CFO, Abhishek Bagchi; COO, Balachandra; and Chief Business Officer, Gokuldas Pai.



Welcome to the Karnataka Bank Q4 FY24 annual results and Q4 call. We have had an excellent financial year with growth registered across all the key metrics. As I've mentioned in the last couple of quarters, the key metrics that are critical to us that will define the bank's performance for the entire financial year would be growth and advances, aggregate deposits,