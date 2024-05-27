Q4 2024 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2024 / 03:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Q4 FY24 earnings conference call of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Utkarsh Gandhi, General Manager, Investor Relations, for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Utkarsh Gandhi - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd - General Manager, Investor Relations



Thank you, Lizanne. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Q4 FY24 results conference call of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited. Before we start the Q&A, we'll review the overall performance of the company for the fourth quarter and the full-year 2024.



For the fourth quarter of FY24, Glenmark's consolidated revenue from operations was at INR30,630 million as against INR30,005 million in the corresponding quarter last year, recording an overall year-on-year growth of 2.1%. For the 12 months of FY24, Glenmark's consolidated revenue was at INR118,131 million as against INR115,832 million, recording a YoY growth of 2%