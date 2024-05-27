Q4 2024 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd Earnings Call Transcript





Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

P R E L I M I N A R Y V E R S I O N



STWH.NS - Steel Strips Wheels Ltd

Q4 2024 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd Earnings Call

May 27, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Amit Hiranandani - SMIFS Limited, Research Division

* Dheeraj Garg - CEO

* Naveen Sorot - CFO

* Omkar Aurora

* Rohit Suresh

* Shashank Kanodia - ICICIdirect.com, Research Division



=====================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Steel Strips Wheels Limited Q4 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call hosted by SMIFS Limited. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are