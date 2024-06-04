Sun Life Financial Inc's Dividend Analysis

30 minutes ago
Exploring the Sustainability and Growth of Sun Life Financial Inc's Dividends

Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF, Financial) recently declared a dividend of $0.81 per share, set to be paid on June 28, 2024, with the ex-dividend date on May 29, 2024. As investors gear up for this forthcoming distribution, it's crucial to delve into Sun Life Financial Inc's dividend track record, yield, and growth metrics. This analysis leverages data from GuruFocus to evaluate the robustness and future prospects of Sun Life Financial Inc's dividends.

Introduction to Sun Life Financial Inc

Sun Life Financial Inc operates extensively in providing life insurance, retirement, and asset management solutions across Canada, the U.S., and Asia. With a significant presence in investment management, contributing about 30% to its adjusted earnings and managing approximately CAD 1 trillion in assets, Sun Life plays a pivotal role in the financial sector. Its diverse geographical earnings include 35% from Canada, 22% from the U.S., and 13% from Asia, showcasing a well-rounded portfolio of services and stable financial footing.

1795394749641945088.png

Sun Life Financial Inc's Dividend History

Since 2000, Sun Life Financial Inc has maintained a steady dividend payout, with distributions occurring quarterly. Recognized as a dividend achiever for increasing its dividends annually for over 24 years, the company demonstrates a strong commitment to returning value to shareholders. The following visual aids illustrate the historical trends of Sun Life Financial Inc's Dividends Per Share.

1795394788489588736.png

Examining Sun Life Financial Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

Currently, Sun Life Financial Inc boasts a trailing dividend yield of 4.48% and a forward dividend yield of 4.64%, indicating anticipated growth in dividend disbursements. Over the past three years, the annual dividend growth rate was an impressive 10.90%, although it moderated to 9.40% over five years and 7.90% over a decade. The 5-year yield on cost for Sun Life Financial Inc stands at approximately 7.02% today.

1795394812220960768.png

Assessing Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The dividend payout ratio of Sun Life Financial Inc is currently 0.49, suggesting a balanced approach between dividend payments and retaining earnings for growth. The company's profitability rank is 5 out of 10, supported by consistent positive net income over the past decade, underpinning its dividend sustainability.

Future Growth Prospects

While Sun Life Financial Inc's growth rank also stands at 5 out of 10, its revenue and earnings growth rates have shown some challenges. The company's revenue has seen a decline of about 9.00% annually, and its 3-year EPS growth rate is around 5.00% per year, indicating areas where improvement is needed to sustain long-term dividend growth.

Conclusion

Overall, Sun Life Financial Inc presents a mixed picture with strong dividend history and yields, balanced payout ratios, but moderate growth metrics that could impact future dividend sustainability. For investors, these insights are crucial for making informed decisions about potential investments in dividend-paying stocks. GuruFocus Premium users can further explore high-yield opportunities with our High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
