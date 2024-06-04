Wheaton Precious Metals Corp's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Sustainability and Growth of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp's Dividends

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.16 per share, payable on 2024-06-11, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-29. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Wheaton Precious Metals Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Wheaton Precious Metals Corp Do?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp is a precious metal streaming company. The company has entered into over 20 long-term purchase agreements with 17 different mining companies, for the purchase of precious metals and cobalt. It has streaming agreements covering approximately 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company's projects include Vale's Salobo mine and silver streams on Glencore's Antamina mine and Goldcorp's Penasquito mine.

A Glimpse at Wheaton Precious Metals Corp's Dividend History

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2011. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Wheaton Precious Metals Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.07% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.10%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 14.40%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 13.60% per year. And over the past decade, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 10.50%.

Based on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp stock as of today is approximately 2.02%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-03-31, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.47. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Wheaton Precious Metals Corp's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2024-03-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp's revenue has increased by approximately -1.20% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 76.43% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp's earnings increased by approximately 3.30% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 56.58% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 21.80%, which underperforms than approximately 32.64% of global competitors.

Conclusion

Considering Wheaton Precious Metals Corp's consistent dividend payments, robust growth in dividend rates, and a strategic balance in payout ratios and profitability, the company stands as a viable option for investors seeking stable dividend income. However, investors should also consider the company's growth metrics and industry trends when making investment decisions. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

