What's Driving Cricut Inc's Surprising 27% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago

Over the past week, Cricut Inc (CRCT, Financial), a prominent player in the hardware industry, has experienced a notable decline in its stock price, dropping by 12.81% to a current rate of $6.30. Despite this recent dip, the company has seen an impressive 26.51% increase over the past three months. Currently, the market capitalization stands at $1.37 billion. According to GuruFocus, the GF Value of the stock is $7.71, suggesting that it is modestly undervalued. This is a shift from three months ago when the stock was considered significantly undervalued at a GF Value of $9.84.

Introduction to Cricut Inc

Cricut Inc designs and builds a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. With its connected machines, design apps and accessories, and materials, the users create everything from personalized birthday cards, mugs, and T-shirts to large-scale interior decorations. It derives revenues from three segments including the Connected machines engaged in the sale of its connected machine hardware and related essential software, the Subscriptions segment provides monthly and annual subscription fees, and the Accessories and Materials segment provides craft, DIY, home decor products and heat presses including the Cricut EasyPress, Cricut Mug Press, and Cricut Autopress.

1795457778786136064.png

Assessing Profitability

Cricut Inc boasts a high Profitability Rank of 8/10, indicating robust profitability metrics. The company's Operating Margin is 11.27%, which is higher than 80.67% of its peers in the industry. Additionally, its Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) stand at 11.50% and 8.15% respectively, surpassing the majority of its competitors. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is particularly impressive at 16.34%, ranking higher than 86.74% of companies in the same sector. Over the past decade, Cricut has maintained profitability for six years, showcasing its financial stability.

1795457820217470976.png

Growth Metrics

The company's Growth Rank is currently at 5/10. Over the past three years, Cricut has seen a revenue decline per share of 7.00%, which, while not ideal, still fares better than 23.16% of its industry counterparts. However, its five-year revenue growth rate per share stands at an impressive 19.50%, outperforming 91.27% of competitors. The EPS growth rates have been mixed, with a three-year decline of 29.90% but a five-year growth rate of 4.90%. These figures highlight the challenges and successes in Cricut's recent financial performance.

1795457843948843008.png

Investor Holdings

Notable investors in Cricut Inc include Jim Simons, who holds 368,142 shares, representing 0.17% of shares. Following him are Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio), holding 33,412 and 30,470 shares respectively. These holdings reflect a cautious but significant interest from institutional investors.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, Cricut Inc holds a unique position in the market. IonQ Inc (IONQ, Financial) with a market cap of $1.76 billion, Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR, Financial) valued at $1.21 billion, and Stratasys Ltd (SSYS, Financial) with a market cap of $646.587 million are among its closest competitors. Each company brings different strengths to the table, making the hardware sector highly competitive.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cricut Inc's recent stock performance reflects a volatile yet promising market presence. Despite recent declines, its three-month performance and underlying financial metrics suggest potential for recovery and growth. The company's strong profitability and competitive edge in innovation and product diversity make it a noteworthy contender in the hardware industry. Investors should keep an eye on market trends and consider the long-term growth prospects and challenges that Cricut faces.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.