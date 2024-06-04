Unveiling HubSpot (HUBS)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Today's financial markets are volatile, with HubSpot Inc (HUBS, Financial) experiencing a daily gain of 6.38%. However, over the past three months, the stock has seen a slight decline of 0.44%. With a Loss Per Share of 2.64, investors might wonder: Is HubSpot fairly valued? This article delves into the intrinsic valuation of HubSpot, encouraging readers to explore our detailed analysis.

Company Overview

HubSpot provides a comprehensive cloud-based platform for marketing, sales, and customer service, known as the growth platform. Since its inception in 2006 and subsequent IPO in 2014, HubSpot has expanded its offerings well beyond inbound marketing. Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, HubSpot aims to assist companies in achieving better growth. With a current stock price of $627.84 and a GF Value of $626.68, this analysis will compare the market value of HubSpot to its intrinsic value, providing a clearer picture of its financial health and potential.

1795463381227040768.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. This valuation suggests that HubSpot's current price is closely aligned with its fair market value, indicating that the stock is neither undervalued nor overvalued. This equilibrium suggests that the long-term return on HubSpot's stock should closely mirror the company's business growth rate.

1795463361341845504.png

Financial Strength and Risks

Investors must consider a company's financial strength to avoid potential capital loss. HubSpot's cash-to-debt ratio is 1.96, which ranks below average compared to its industry peers. The company's overall financial strength is fair, rated 7 out of 10 by GuruFocus. This rating reflects a moderate risk of financial distress or limitations in funding future growth.

1795463399069609984.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Despite its innovative platform, HubSpot's profitability has been inconsistent, with a current operating margin of -5.14%, placing it below 66% of its industry counterparts. However, HubSpot's revenue growth rate over the past three years has been impressive at 30.2%, outperforming 85.05% of its competitors. This growth, however, must be viewed cautiously due to the company's negative EBITDA growth rate of -121.5% during the same period.

Return on Invested Capital vs. Weighted Average Cost of Capital

Evaluating HubSpot's efficiency in generating returns on invested capital (ROIC) relative to its cost of capital (WACC) is crucial. Currently, HubSpot's ROIC is -8.01%, while its WACC stands at 12.67%, indicating that the company is not generating adequate returns relative to its costs, which could be a concern for potential investors.

1795463416891207680.png

Conclusion

Considering all factors, HubSpot (HUBS, Financial) appears to be fairly valued at its current price, reflecting its market position and future growth potentials. Investors should keep an eye on the company's profitability and debt levels, which could impact its long-term valuation. For a deeper dive into HubSpot's financial health, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please explore the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.