T-Mobile Expands Wireless Business with UScellular Acquisition

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

T-Mobile (TMUS, Financial) is expanding its wireless operations by acquiring most of UScellular's (USM, Financial) assets. This $4.4 billion deal includes UScellular's wireless customers, stores, and 30% of its spectrum assets. The acquisition is expected to close by mid-2025.

  • UScellular will retain its cell towers, one of the largest tower businesses in the US, due to its high exposure to rural areas. T-Mobile will become a long-term tenant on at least 2,015 UScellular-owned towers and extend leases on approximately 600 towers where it is already a tenant.
  • Retaining the towers will provide UScellular a long-term revenue stream from T-Mobile for over 15 years. UScellular will also keep about 70% of its spectrum portfolio and significant equity method investment interests, which generated $158 million in income in 2023. UScellular plans to monetize these retained assets.
  • Telephone and Data Systems (TDS, Financial), which owns an 83% stake in UScellular, will receive proportional proceeds from the deal. This will support TDS's fiber build-out program and help reduce leverage. TDS remains committed to expanding its fiber footprint, focusing on small, mid-sized, suburban, and rural communities.
  • T-Mobile's 5G network will extend to millions of UScellular customers, especially in underserved rural areas, offering them improved connectivity. T-Mobile customers will also gain access to UScellular's network in previously limited coverage areas.

Investors have reacted positively to the deal, evident from the initial price movements in USM and TDS stocks. UScellular's retention of valuable assets like 70% of its spectrum and tower business is a key benefit for USM and TDS shareholders. A previous report indicated that Verizon (VZ, Financial) was also interested in acquiring portions of UScellular, but T-Mobile's sole involvement may have required a higher purchase price, benefiting USM.

This acquisition aligns with T-Mobile's M&A strategy, following previous acquisitions of MetroPCS and Sprint. The deal will add over 4 million customers, particularly in rural areas, to T-Mobile's base. Given the regulatory landscape, it will be interesting to see if this deal gets approved, especially in an election year with inflation concerns and fears of reduced competition leading to higher prices.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.