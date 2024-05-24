Director David Aldrich Sells 6,700 Shares of Belden Inc (BDC)

On May 24, 2024, David Aldrich, a Director at Belden Inc (BDC, Financial), executed a sale of 6,700 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 53,396 shares of Belden Inc.

Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics.

The shares were sold at a price of $97.19, valuing the transaction at approximately $651,173. The sale occurred when Belden Inc's market cap was approximately $3.991 billion, with the stock having a price-earnings ratio of 19.20. This ratio is lower than the industry median of 23.8 and also below the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Belden Inc is estimated at $75.57 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.29.

Over the past year, there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 6 insider sells at Belden Inc, including the recent transaction by the insider. The insider's activity over the past year involved the sale of 6,700 shares and no purchases.

The company's stock performance and insider transactions are continuously monitored to provide current and potential investors with relevant financial data and market trends.

