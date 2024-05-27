Q4 2024 RSWM Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to RSWM Limited Q4 and FY24 earnings conference call. We have with us today from the management, Mr. Avinash Bhargaya, our Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Surender Gupta, VP, Legal & Company Secretary.



(Operator Instructions)



I would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone about a disclaimer related to this call. Today's discussion may be forward-looking in nature based on management's current beliefs and expectations. It must be viewed in conjunction with the risks that our businesses face. That's good color. Our future events, performance or achievements could differ significantly from what may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Avinash Bhargaya for opening remarks. Thank you, and over to you sir.



Avinash Bhargava - RSWM Ltd - CFO



Thank you for the introduction. Good afternoon to everyone, and thank you for attending today RSWM Limited Q4 and FY24 earnings conference call. I hope you all had the opportunity to bid