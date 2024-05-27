May 27, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Sharda Motor Industries Limited Q4 FY24 conference call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and the expectations of the company as on the date of this call. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Puru Aggarwal, President and Group CFO of Sharda Motor Industries Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Puru Aggarwal - Sharda Motor Industries Ltd - President, Group Chief Financial Officer
Thank you. Good evening, everyone. A warm welcome to all the participants on this call. I'm here with Aashim Relan, our CEO; and our Investor Relations advisers from SGA. I hope you have had a chance to check out our results and the Investors Presentations. You can also find the presentation on these projections and the company's website for
Q4 2024 Sharda Motor Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 27, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...