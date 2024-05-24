On May 24, 2024, Martin Baumeister, Senior Vice President of CTS Corp (CTS, Financial), sold 5,733 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 19,811 shares of CTS Corp.

CTS Corp, a global manufacturer of sensors, actuators, and electronic components, serves various industries, including automotive, communications, defense, industrial, and aerospace. The company is known for its innovative solutions and reliability in high-performance technology sectors.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,733 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend where there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year at CTS Corp.

Shares of CTS Corp were trading at $52.39 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $1.64 billion. The price-earnings ratio of CTS Corp stands at 31.51, which is above both the industry median of 23.8 and the company's historical median.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.29. The GF Value of $40.51 suggests a potential overvaluation in comparison to the current trading price.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might draw the attention of current and potential investors, especially considering the stock's valuation and recent performance trends.

