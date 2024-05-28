Cava Group Inc (CAVA) Q1 2024 Earnings: EPS and Revenue Beat Expectations with 30.3% Growth

Strong Revenue Growth and Positive Free Cash Flow Highlight Performance

Summary
  • Revenue: $256.3 million, up 30.3% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $245.93 million.
  • Net Income: $14.0 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $2.1 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Same Restaurant Sales Growth: 2.3%, driven by a 3.5% increase from menu price and product mix, partially offset by a 1.2% decrease from guest traffic.
  • Restaurant-Level Profit Margin: 25.2%, slightly down from 25.4% in the prior year quarter due to incremental wage investments.
  • New Restaurant Openings: 14 net new CAVA restaurants, bringing the total to 323, a 22.8% increase year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Achieved positive free cash flow of $4.7 million for the first time.
  • Digital Revenue Mix: 37.0% of total revenue, reflecting strong digital engagement.
On May 28, 2024, Cava Group Inc (CAVA, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, showcasing significant financial achievements and operational milestones. Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean fast-casual restaurants, known for their healthful food and bold flavors. The company operates through two segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen, with the majority of revenue generated from the CAVA segment.

Performance Overview

Cava Group Inc reported a revenue of $256.3 million for Q1 2024, marking a 30.3% increase compared to $196.8 million in the same quarter last year. This figure surpassed the analyst estimate of $245.93 million. The company also reported a net income of $14.0 million, a significant turnaround from a net loss of $2.1 million in Q1 2023.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Change
Revenue $256.3 million $196.8 million +30.3%
Net Income $14.0 million $(2.1) million +766.7%
Adjusted EBITDA $33.3 million $16.7 million +99.0%
Restaurant-Level Profit Margin 25.2% 25.4% -0.2%

Operational Highlights

During the quarter, Cava Group Inc opened 14 net new CAVA restaurants, bringing the total to 323, a 22.8% increase year-over-year. Same Restaurant Sales grew by 2.3%, driven by a 3.5% increase from menu price and product mix, partially offset by a 1.2% decrease in guest traffic. The company also achieved a restaurant-level profit of $64.6 million, reflecting a 29.3% growth over the prior year quarter.

Income Statement and Cash Flow

General and administrative expenses were $33.8 million, or 13.1% of revenue, compared to $29.0 million, or 14.3% of revenue, in Q1 2023. The decrease in percentage terms was primarily due to higher performance-based incentive compensation in the prior year and leverage from higher sales. Net cash provided by operating activities was $38.4 million, with free cash flow of $4.7 million, marking the company's first quarter of positive free cash flow.

Commentary and Future Outlook

"CAVA’s results in the first quarter demonstrate the strength of our category-defining brand, our clear leadership position in Mediterranean and our compelling differentiated value proposition," said Brett Schulman, Co-Founder and CEO. "Driven by our highly portable Mediterranean concept and powerful unit economic engine, we generated our fourth consecutive quarter of net income and our first quarter ever of positive free cash flow."

Analysis

Cava Group Inc's strong revenue growth and positive net income highlight the company's robust operational performance and strategic positioning in the fast-casual restaurant industry. The increase in same restaurant sales and the successful opening of new locations underscore the brand's appeal and growth potential. However, the slight decrease in restaurant-level profit margin due to incremental wage investments indicates potential cost pressures that need to be managed carefully.

Overall, Cava Group Inc's Q1 2024 earnings report reflects a solid financial foundation and promising growth trajectory, making it an attractive consideration for value investors and stakeholders in the restaurant industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cava Group Inc for further details.

