On May 24, 2024, Matthew Cox, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Matson Inc (MATX, Financial), executed a sale of 9,862 shares of the company at a price of $120 per share. This transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 238,240 shares of Matson Inc.

Matson Inc, a transportation and logistics company, provides shipping services primarily in the Pacific. The company's services include domestic and international rail intermodal service, long-haul and regional highway brokerage, supply chain services, and less-than-truckload transportation services, among others.

Over the past year, Matthew Cox has sold a total of 49,862 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Matson Inc shows a total of 31 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Matson Inc were trading at $120 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.21 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 14.53, which is slightly lower than the industry median of 14.75 and also below the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Matson Inc is estimated at $86.40 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.39.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider sale might interest investors as they evaluate the company's stock valuation and insider trading trends.

