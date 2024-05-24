On May 24, 2024, Yvette Butler, a Director at Voya Financial Inc (VOYA, Financial), sold 2,165 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 0 shares of Voya Financial Inc. The shares were sold at a price of $73.78 each.

Voya Financial Inc operates in the financial services sector, providing retirement, investment, and insurance solutions. The company's aim is to help Americans plan, invest, and protect their savings to retire better.

Over the past year, Yvette Butler has sold a total of 4,239 shares of Voya Financial Inc and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Voya Financial Inc shows no insider buys over the past year, with a total of 7 insider sells during the same period.

Shares of Voya Financial Inc were trading at $73.78 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $7.45 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 10.51, which is lower than the industry median of 47.94 and also below the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Voya Financial Inc is estimated at $88.05 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders are reacting to the company's stock valuation and market conditions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.