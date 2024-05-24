On May 24, 2024, Director Jane Carlin sold 1,119 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG, Financial), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 0 shares of the company.

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc, based in Worcester, Massachusetts, is a holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies. The company provides a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal and commercial auto, homeowners, and commercial multiple peril insurance. The company operates mainly in the United States.

Over the past year, Jane Carlin has sold a total of 2,365 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction reflects a continuation of the insider's selling trend.

The broader insider transaction history for The Hanover Insurance Group Inc shows a pattern of selling activities, with 5 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc were trading at $132.25 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $4.69 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 29.28, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 11.66.

According to the GF Value, The Hanover Insurance Group Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued with a GF Value of $153.26, suggesting potential for price appreciation based on intrinsic valuation metrics.

The stock's valuation metrics, including its price-earnings ratio and GF Value, indicate a discrepancy between current market prices and the estimated fair value, suggesting that the stock might be undervalued.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics for potential investment opportunities in The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.