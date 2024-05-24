On May 24, 2024, Cohen Barbe, a Director at Invitation Homes Inc (INVH, Financial), sold 7,200 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 28,068 shares of Invitation Homes Inc.

Invitation Homes Inc specializes in acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. This business model caters to the growing demand for single-family rental spaces in the United States.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Invitation Homes Inc shows a total of three insider sells and no insider buys. Cohen Barbe, has sold a total of 7,200 shares and has not purchased any shares during this period.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of Invitation Homes Inc were trading at $34.58. This pricing values the company with a market cap of approximately $20.87 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 39.16, which is above the industry median of 16.48.

The GF Value of Invitation Homes Inc is calculated at $38.09, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

