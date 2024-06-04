David Herro's Strategic Moves in Q1 2024 Highlight CNH Industrial NV's Impact

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Insight into Herro's Latest Portfolio Adjustments and Key Stock Performances

David Herro (Trades, Portfolio), a seasoned investment manager at Harris Associates and a recognized figure in international equity investments, has recently disclosed his N-PORT filing for the first quarter of 2024. Herro, who has been at the helm of the Oakmark International Fund since 1992, is known for his strategic investment philosophy that focuses on purchasing undervalued companies with strong management teams poised for growth. His approach has earned him accolades such as Morningstar’s International Stock Fund Manager of the Year in 2006 and Manager of the Decade for 2000-09.

1795576099485413376.png

Summary of New Buys

David Herro (Trades, Portfolio) added a total of 4 stocks to his portfolio this quarter. Notably, he made significant investments in:

  • CNH Industrial NV (CNH, Financial), purchasing 54,394,603 shares, which now represent 3.65% of his portfolio and are valued at approximately $704.95 million.
  • Smith & Nephew PLC (LSE:SN., Financial), acquiring 6,049,900 shares, making up about 0.39% of the portfolio with a total value of £75.72 million.
  • Brambles Ltd (ASX:BXB, Financial), with 4,967,400 shares, accounting for 0.27% of the portfolio and valued at A$52.28 million.

Key Position Increases

Herro also strategically increased his stakes in 23 stocks, with significant boosts in:

  • Bayer AG (XTER:BAYN, Financial), adding 7,418,400 shares, bringing his total to 21,623,082 shares. This increase of 52.23% in share count had a 1.18% impact on his current portfolio, totaling €663.22 million.
  • Prudential PLC (LSE:PRU, Financial), with an additional 16,641,000 shares, bringing his total to 62,476,675 shares, valued at £585.89 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

During the first quarter of 2024, David Herro (Trades, Portfolio) completely exited his position in:

  • CNH Industrial NV (MIL:1CNHI, Financial), selling all 60,303,299 shares, which had a -3.71% impact on his portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Herro reduced his holdings in 35 stocks, with notable reductions in:

  • Capgemini SE (XPAR:CAP, Financial), reducing his stake by 632,300 shares, a -40.56% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.67%. The stock traded at an average price of €209.8 during the quarter.
  • Daimler Truck Holding AG (XTER:DTG, Financial), cutting back by 2,727,000 shares, a -24.46% reduction, impacting the portfolio by -0.52%. The stock's price averaged €37.62 during the quarter.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, David Herro (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 66 stocks. The top holdings were:

The investments are primarily concentrated in eight industries: Financial Services, Industrials, Consumer Cyclical, Healthcare, Communication Services, Technology, Basic Materials, and Consumer Defensive.

1795576146600030208.png

1795576167852568576.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.