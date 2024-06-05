Unveiling Hubbell (HUBB)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Exploring Hubbell's Market Valuation and Intrinsic Worth

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Hubbell Inc (HUBB, Financial) recently reported a daily loss of 3.71%, yet it has achieved a gain of 7.23% over the past three months. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 13.41, the question arises: is Hubbell significantly overvalued? This analysis delves into Hubbell's current market valuation of $397.66 per share against its GF Value of $300.77, suggesting a potential overvaluation. Read on to understand the depth of this valuation discrepancy.

Company Introduction

Hubbell is a diversified conglomerate in the industrial sector, primarily competing in the electrical components market. The company is structured into two main segments: Utility Solutions and Electrical Solutions, with the former being the largest revenue contributor. This detailed valuation analysis will explore how the current stock price of Hubbell compares to its intrinsic value calculated via the GF Value, providing a clearer picture of its financial health and market position.

1795609236592553984.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure reflecting the true intrinsic value of a stock, based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. For Hubbell, the GF Value suggests a fair value of $300.77 per share. Currently, the stock trades at $397.66, indicating it may be significantly overvalued. This overvaluation poses risks of poor future returns, although a price correction could offer higher returns if the market adjusts to the GF Value.

1795609196247543808.png

Financial Strength and Stability

Investing in companies with robust financial health is crucial to avoid potential capital loss. Hubbell's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.18, which is relatively weak compared to its industry peers. Despite this, its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 by GuruFocus, indicating a fair balance sheet status but highlighting areas for caution.

1795609254430928896.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Hubbell has demonstrated strong profitability with an operating margin of 18.56%, ranking better than most of its industry counterparts. This profitability, combined with a revenue of $5.50 billion over the past twelve months, underscores its efficient operational structure. Furthermore, Hubbell's growth metrics are promising, with a 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 23.3%, positioning it favorably for future value creation.

Investment Efficiency: ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insights into Hubbell's investment efficiency. With a ROIC of 16.66% surpassing the WACC of 9.59%, Hubbell effectively generates value for its shareholders, indicating a strong investment opportunity should the market price adjust closer to its GF Value.

1795609271707267072.png

Conclusion

Despite Hubbell's strong financial health and profitability, its current market price significantly exceeds its GF Value, suggesting it is overvalued. Potential investors should monitor this discrepancy closely, as adjustments towards the GF Value could reveal attractive investment opportunities. For more detailed financial analysis, visit Hubbell's 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns at reduced risk, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.