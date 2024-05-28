Q4 2024 CAE Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 28, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the CAE fourth quarter and full year financial results for fiscal year 2024 conference call. The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Andrew Arnovitz. Please go ahead, Mr. Arnovitz.



Andrew Arnovitz - CAE Inc - Senior Vice President - Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that today's remarks, including management's outlook for fiscal '25 answers to questions contain forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of today, May 28, 2024 and accordingly are subject to change.



Such statements are based on assumptions that may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially and listeners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. A description of the risks factors and assumptions that may affect future results