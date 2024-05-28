Ooma Inc (OOMA) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Strategic Wins

Ooma Inc (OOMA) reports robust financial performance and key customer acquisitions in Q1 2025.

25 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $62.5 million in Q1, 10% year-over-year growth.
  • Non-GAAP Net Income: $3.6 million in Q1.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $3.6 million in Q1.
  • Debt Reduction: Paid down $4.5 million of debt in Q1, total debt now $11.5 million.
  • Business Services Revenue: 18% year-over-year growth in Q1.
  • Product and Other Revenue: $4.1 million in Q1.
  • Subscription and Services Revenue: $58.4 million in Q1, 93% of total revenue.
  • Gross Margin: 63% in Q1.
  • Operating Expenses: $35.2 million in Q1, up 8% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $5 million in Q1.
  • Core Users: 1.239 million at the end of Q1.
  • Business Users: 488,000 at the end of Q1.
  • ARPU: $14.77, up 3% year-over-year.
  • Net Dollar Subscription Retention Rate: 99% in Q1.
  • Q2 Revenue Guidance: $62.5 million to $63 million.
  • Q2 Non-GAAP Net Income Guidance: $3.6 million to $3.9 million.
  • FY 2025 Revenue Guidance: $250.7 million to $253 million.
  • FY 2025 Non-GAAP Net Income Guidance: $15 million to $16 million.
Release Date: May 28, 2024

Positive Points

  • Ooma Inc (OOMA, Financial) reported $62.5 million in revenue and $3.6 million in non-GAAP net income for Q1, exceeding original expectations.
  • Business services revenue grew by 18% year over year, indicating strong performance in this segment.
  • Operating cash flow was $3.6 million, nearly triple that of the same quarter last year, and the company paid down $4.5 million of debt.
  • Ooma Inc (OOMA) added several new integrations with platforms like Zendesk, HubSpot, and Square, enhancing their service offerings.
  • The company signed a significant contract with a new customer on the 2600Hz platform, which has the potential to become one of their largest revenue customers.

Negative Points

  • Residential subscription and services revenue declined by 2% year over year.
  • Product and other gross margin for the first quarter was negative 67%, primarily due to higher-cost components procured during the pandemic.
  • Total operating expenses increased by $2.6 million or 8% from the same period last year, driven by higher marketing and channel development costs.
  • The company experienced a larger-than-normal churn from its largest customer, IWG, which impacted user metrics.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share decreased to $0.14 from $0.16 in the prior-year quarter, partly due to increased interest expenses and lower interest income.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Congrats on the strong profitability here. Curious about this 2600Hz win. You said it could be one of your largest revenue customers. Is the contract signed or still in the pipeline? What were the main reasons you won this deal?
A: The contract is signed, and the deployment process is underway. The 2600Hz platform offers extensive capability and flexibility with hundreds of APIs, making it more comprehensive than traditional CPaaS solutions. This large customer felt that the 2600Hz platform was the right step to revise and enhance their solution.

Q: On AirDial, it sounds like continued progress there. Would it be fair to assume AirDial could be 5% of subscription revenue exiting the year?
A: We haven't given specific estimates for AirDial's contribution to subscription revenue. While we have goals to grow AirDial, it's hard to predict exact figures. We are encouraged by the resellers we're working with and the large opportunities across our business.

Q: Can you talk about the timeline for larger AirDial customer wins? Does it take six months after initial installs before a customer decides to adopt more lines?
A: The timeline can be a couple of months for proof of concept and initial installs, followed by time for the customer to assess their needs and finalize a contract. A rollout process can take three to six months. Customers we won in Q1 with large potential will probably take till the end of the year to develop.

Q: Are you able to discuss your installed base with the number of lines for AirDial? What's the total potential if all lines were adopted?
A: We don't get so specific for competitive reasons. We tend to think about this overall from an Ooma Business perspective. We are getting close to tapping into the second batch of 10,000 AirDial boxes, which may give some idea of our progress.

Q: How is the integration of 2600Hz going? Is there much else to do?
A: There is more to do. We have a long list of capabilities within Ooma that we want to enable on the 2600Hz platform. We are continuing to strengthen the platform and have other large potential customers in discussion or POC stages.

Q: What is the potential revenue impact of the largest 2600Hz customer?
A: This customer could become our largest customer over time, representing a six-figure number of seats. However, we don't have any customer today who is 5% of revenue.

Q: How much of the recent momentum for AirDial would you attribute to marketing efforts?
A: We have a long way to go in building awareness. We started some direct sales activities about six months ago and are seeing more momentum. We are also adding reseller partners to help with reach.

Q: Can you provide more details on the AirDial launch in Canada?
A: We were pleased with how quickly reseller partners wanted to work with us in Canada. We are seeing the same trends in Canada as in the US, with large providers exiting POTS lines and customers needing replacement solutions.

Q: How do you feel about the business's setup to drive shareholder value going forward? What are you most excited about, and what's the biggest risk?
A: We have invested significantly over the years and are now focusing on delivering results from what we've built. We generate $165 million a year in gross profit dollars, giving us latitude to invest in growth or bring more to the bottom line. The biggest risk is ensuring that any investments we make have a clear and measurable payoff.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.