May 28, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



(audio in progress) conference call. My name is Cynthia, and I'll be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions)



Please note this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Marcus Driller, VP, Corporate. Please go ahead.



Marcus Driller - Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd - Vice President - Corporate



Thank you, Cynthia. Well, good morning, everyone, and welcome to the conference call for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare's full-year results for the 2024 financial year.



On the call today are Lewis Gradon, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; Lyndal York, Chief Financial Officer; Justin Callahan, VP, Sales and Marketing; Andrew Somervell, VP of Products and Technology; and Andy Niccol, Chief Operating Officer. Lewis and Lyndal will first provide an overview of the results, and then we'll open up the call to questions.



We'll be discussing our results for the year ended March 31, 2024. Earlier today, we provided our 2024 annual report, including financial statements and