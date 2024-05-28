On May 28, 2024, Shannon Sisler, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer of Crocs Inc (CROX, Financial), sold 2,854 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 35,653 shares of Crocs Inc.

Crocs Inc, known for its iconic footwear, operates globally with a focus on innovative casual footwear for men, women, and children. The company offers a broad portfolio of all-season products while remaining true to its core molded footwear heritage.

Over the past year, Shannon Sisler has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, selling a total of 5,953 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where insider transactions over the past year have included 7 insider buys and 14 insider sells.

On the date of the sale, shares of Crocs Inc were priced at $151.16, resulting in a market cap of approximately $9.41 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 11.99, which is below both the industry median of 19.25 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, Crocs Inc has a GF Value of $128.99. With the current price of $151.16, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.17, indicating that it is modestly overvalued.

This sale by Shannon Sisler adds to the narrative of insider activity at Crocs Inc, providing investors and stakeholders with insights into executive confidence and stock valuation perspectives.

