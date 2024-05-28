On May 28, 2024, Adam Michaels, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer of Crocs Inc (CROX, Financial), executed a sale of 2,164 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 109,131 shares of Crocs Inc.

Crocs Inc, known for its distinctive range of footwear for men, women, and children, operates globally with a focus on innovative casual footwear. The company's offerings include the well-known clog alongside a variety of other footwear styles.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,036 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within Crocs Inc, where there have been 14 insider sells and 7 insider buys over the last year.

As of the date of the sale, shares of Crocs Inc were priced at $153.64, resulting in a market cap of approximately $9.41 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 11.99, which is below both the industry median of 19.25 and the company’s historical median.

The GF Value of Crocs Inc is estimated at $128.99, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation perspectives.

