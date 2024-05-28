On May 28, 2024, David Matthews, Chief Technical Officer of Power Integrations Inc (POWI, Financial), sold 9,500 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 53,729 shares of the company.

Power Integrations Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of high-performance integrated circuits used in power conversion. The company's products are utilized in various electronic applications, ranging from renewable energy products to industrial and consumer devices.

Over the past year, David Matthews has sold a total of 51,985 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed at Power Integrations Inc, where there have been 59 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Power Integrations Inc were trading at $77.17 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $4.39 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 84.10, which is significantly higher than both the industry median of 33.49 and the company's historical median.

The stock is currently considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.21. The GF Value of $63.52 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

