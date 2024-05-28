On May 28, 2024, Telekom Deutsche, serving as Director and 10% Owner, executed a sale of 379,340 shares of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial). The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 674,123,971 shares of the company.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial) is a major player in the telecommunications industry, providing a wide range of services including voice, messaging, and data across its mobile network. The company operates in the United States, striving to enhance connectivity and service quality for its customers.

Over the past year, Telekom Deutsche has sold a total of 18,743,629 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 65 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of T-Mobile US Inc were trading at $166.4 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $196.07 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 22.76, which is above the industry median of 16.08.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is set at $146.45, indicating that with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14, T-Mobile US Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend for T-Mobile US Inc suggests a cautious approach from insiders, with a significant number of shares being sold and no recent purchases. This could reflect their perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

Investors and stakeholders in T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial) may want to keep an eye on insider activities and broader market trends to better understand potential shifts in the company's stock value and operational direction.

