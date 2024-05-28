Chief Information Officer Michael Mead executed a sale of 7,690 shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO, Financial) on May 28, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 41,535 shares of the company.

CNO Financial Group Inc is a financial services company that develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States.

Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc were priced at $28.3 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $3.04 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 8.18, which is lower than the industry median of 11.66 and also below the company’s historical median.

The GF Value of the stock is $27.73, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

Over the past year, Michael Mead has sold a total of 7,690 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for CNO Financial Group Inc shows no insider buys in the past year, with 34 insider sells recorded over the same period.

The valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjustments for past performance, and future business projections provided by analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation based on recent market conditions and company performance.

