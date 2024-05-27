May 27, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Electronics Mart India Limited Q4 and FY24 earnings conference call.



This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions, and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Karan Bajaj, CEO of Electronics Mart India Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Karan Bajaj - Electronics Mart India Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Whole-time Director



Thank you. Good evening and a very warm welcome to everybody present on the call. Along with me, I have Mr. Premchand Devarakonda of our Chief Financial Officer.



We have uploaded our results and investor presentation for the quarter and year end FY24 on the stock exchange and company's website. I hope everyone had a chance to go