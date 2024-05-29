On May 29, 2024, Columbus McKinnon Corp (CMCO, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024, which ended on March 31, 2024. Columbus McKinnon Corp is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of intelligent motion solutions, including motion control products, technologies, automated systems, and services that efficiently and ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials.

Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights

Columbus McKinnon Corp reported record net sales of $1.0 billion, an 8% increase driven by growth across all geographies, including the acquisition of montratec. The company's gross margin improved by 50 basis points to 37.0%, with an adjusted gross margin of 37.3%, up 80 basis points. Net income for the fiscal year was $46.6 million, with a net margin of 4.6%. Adjusted EBITDA reached $166.7 million, up 13%, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.4%, up 60 basis points.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Highlights

For the fourth quarter, Columbus McKinnon Corp delivered net sales of $265.5 million, a 5% increase compared to the same period last year. This growth was driven by strength in precision conveyance, which saw a 23% increase. Orders also increased by 5%, led by a 25% rise in precision conveyance orders. The company reported a net income of $11.8 million, with a net margin of 4.4%. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $43.0 million, up 8%, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.2%, up 50 basis points.

Income Statement and Key Metrics

Metric Q4 FY 24 Q4 FY 23 Change % Change Net Sales $265.5M $253.8M $11.7M 4.6% Gross Profit $94.3M $91.2M $3.1M 3.4% Net Income $11.8M $13.9M -$2.1M -15.0% Diluted EPS $0.41 $0.48 -$0.07 -14.6%

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Columbus McKinnon Corp's record sales and improved gross margins highlight the company's successful execution of its strategic initiatives. The acquisition of montratec contributed significantly to the growth, adding $4.9 million to the quarterly sales. However, the company faced challenges, including a 15% decline in net income for the fourth quarter, primarily due to increased operating expenses and lower sales volume outside the U.S.

“Our team delivered another record year of sales, gross margin, operating income, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin reflecting the solid progress we are making with our transformation. These results provide another proof point on the path to achieving our long-term financial objectives,” said David J. Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Columbus McKinnon Corp generated $67.2 million in net cash from operating activities and $42.4 million in free cash flow, with a free cash flow conversion rate of 91%. The company's net leverage ratio decreased to 2.4x, with expectations to reach a target of approximately 2.0x by the end of fiscal 2025.

Analysis and Outlook

Columbus McKinnon Corp's performance in fiscal 2024 demonstrates its ability to drive growth through strategic acquisitions and operational improvements. The company's focus on enhancing productivity, reducing lead times, and improving customer experience positions it well for future growth. However, the decline in net income and operating income margins indicates potential areas for improvement in cost management and operational efficiency.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the company expects low-single-digit growth in net sales and flat to slightly down adjusted EPS year-over-year. For the full fiscal year 2025, Columbus McKinnon Corp anticipates low-single-digit growth in net sales and mid to high-single-digit growth in adjusted EPS, with capital expenditures ranging from $20 million to $30 million.

Overall, Columbus McKinnon Corp's strong financial performance and strategic initiatives provide a solid foundation for continued growth and value creation for shareholders.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Columbus McKinnon Corp for further details.