Thermon Group Holdings Inc Reports Record Revenue and EPS Growth in Q4 and Fiscal 2024, Beats Estimates

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR) Achieves Record Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA in Fiscal 2024

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Record Revenue: Achieved $127.7 million in Q4 2024, up 4% year-over-year, and $494.6 million for Fiscal 2024, a 12% increase.
  • Net Income: Increased by 31% to $10.1 million in Q4 2024 and by 53% to $51.6 million for Fiscal 2024.
  • EPS Growth: GAAP EPS rose 26% to $0.29 in Q4 2024 and 52% to $1.51 for Fiscal 2024.
  • Gross Margin: Achieved 41.0% in Q4 2024, a slight contraction of 110 basis points, and 42.8% for Fiscal 2024, an expansion of 80 basis points.
  • Free Cash Flow: Reached a record $35.1 million in Q4 2024, a 60% increase year-over-year.
  • Bookings and Backlog: Bookings of $117.0 million in Q4 2024, a 12% decrease, with a backlog of $186.1 million, up 14% year-over-year.
  • Fiscal 2025 Guidance: Projected revenue between $527 million and $553 million, with GAAP EPS expected to range from $1.57 to $1.73.
Article's Main Image

On May 29, 2024, Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. Thermon Group Holdings Inc is a United States-based company that provides engineered thermal solutions for process industries. The company's product portfolio includes electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, along with turnkey services and design and engineering services.

1795774902305976320.png

Performance and Challenges

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR, Financial) reported record revenue of $127.7 million for Q4 2024, a 4% increase compared to Q4 2023. This growth was driven by sales across diversified end markets and decarbonization projects. The company also achieved a 26% increase in fully diluted GAAP earnings per share (EPS) to $0.29, although non-GAAP Adjusted EPS declined by 17% to $0.34. Net income rose by 31% to $10.1 million, while Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 6% to $23.6 million due to planned investments supporting long-term strategy.

Financial Achievements

For Fiscal 2024, Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR, Financial) achieved record revenue of $494.6 million, a 12% increase from Fiscal 2023. The company also reported a 52% increase in fully diluted GAAP EPS to $1.51 and a 17% increase in non-GAAP Adjusted EPS to $1.82. Net income surged by 53% to $51.6 million, and Adjusted EBITDA reached a record $104.2 million, up 12% from the previous year. Gross profit increased by 14% to $211.6 million, with gross margin expanding by 80 basis points to 42.8%.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2023 % Change Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 % Change
Sales $127.7M $122.5M 4.2% $494.6M $440.6M 12.3%
Net Income $10.1M $7.7M 31.2% $51.6M $33.7M 53.2%
GAAP EPS $0.29 $0.23 26.1% $1.51 $1.00 51.8%
Adjusted EPS $0.34 $0.41 -17.1% $1.82 $1.56 16.5%
Adjusted EBITDA $23.6M $25.1M -6.0% $104.2M $93.3M 11.7%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR, Financial) maintained a strong balance sheet with a net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.2x, up from 0.8x in the prior year. The company repaid $40.6 million of debt during the quarter, reducing the sequential net debt ratio. Gross outstanding debt increased by $59.6 million year-over-year to $172.5 million, primarily due to the acquisition of Vapor Power. Available liquidity at the end of the quarter totaled $141.3 million, including $48.6 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Outlook for Fiscal 2025

Looking ahead, Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR, Financial) has introduced Fiscal 2025 revenue guidance of $527 million to $553 million, representing a 9% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. The company expects Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $112 million to $120 million, reflecting an 11% growth at the midpoint. GAAP EPS is projected to be between $1.57 and $1.73, while Adjusted EPS is expected to range from $1.90 to $2.06.

By successfully executing our strategy, the Thermon team delivered outstanding results in Fiscal 2024, including record revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS," said Bruce Thames, President and CEO. "We made significant progress on our end market diversification strategy, with revenue from non-oil and gas end markets comprising 68% of Thermon’s total revenue for the year."

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Thermon Group Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.