On May 29, 2024, Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. Thermon Group Holdings Inc is a United States-based company that provides engineered thermal solutions for process industries. The company's product portfolio includes electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, along with turnkey services and design and engineering services.

Performance and Challenges

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR, Financial) reported record revenue of $127.7 million for Q4 2024, a 4% increase compared to Q4 2023. This growth was driven by sales across diversified end markets and decarbonization projects. The company also achieved a 26% increase in fully diluted GAAP earnings per share (EPS) to $0.29, although non-GAAP Adjusted EPS declined by 17% to $0.34. Net income rose by 31% to $10.1 million, while Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 6% to $23.6 million due to planned investments supporting long-term strategy.

Financial Achievements

For Fiscal 2024, Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR, Financial) achieved record revenue of $494.6 million, a 12% increase from Fiscal 2023. The company also reported a 52% increase in fully diluted GAAP EPS to $1.51 and a 17% increase in non-GAAP Adjusted EPS to $1.82. Net income surged by 53% to $51.6 million, and Adjusted EBITDA reached a record $104.2 million, up 12% from the previous year. Gross profit increased by 14% to $211.6 million, with gross margin expanding by 80 basis points to 42.8%.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2023 % Change Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 % Change Sales $127.7M $122.5M 4.2% $494.6M $440.6M 12.3% Net Income $10.1M $7.7M 31.2% $51.6M $33.7M 53.2% GAAP EPS $0.29 $0.23 26.1% $1.51 $1.00 51.8% Adjusted EPS $0.34 $0.41 -17.1% $1.82 $1.56 16.5% Adjusted EBITDA $23.6M $25.1M -6.0% $104.2M $93.3M 11.7%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR, Financial) maintained a strong balance sheet with a net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.2x, up from 0.8x in the prior year. The company repaid $40.6 million of debt during the quarter, reducing the sequential net debt ratio. Gross outstanding debt increased by $59.6 million year-over-year to $172.5 million, primarily due to the acquisition of Vapor Power. Available liquidity at the end of the quarter totaled $141.3 million, including $48.6 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Outlook for Fiscal 2025

Looking ahead, Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR, Financial) has introduced Fiscal 2025 revenue guidance of $527 million to $553 million, representing a 9% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. The company expects Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $112 million to $120 million, reflecting an 11% growth at the midpoint. GAAP EPS is projected to be between $1.57 and $1.73, while Adjusted EPS is expected to range from $1.90 to $2.06.

By successfully executing our strategy, the Thermon team delivered outstanding results in Fiscal 2024, including record revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS," said Bruce Thames, President and CEO. "We made significant progress on our end market diversification strategy, with revenue from non-oil and gas end markets comprising 68% of Thermon’s total revenue for the year."

