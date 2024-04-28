Chewy Inc (CHWY, Financial) released its 8-K filing on May 29, 2024, detailing its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended on April 28, 2024. Chewy, the largest e-commerce pet care retailer in the US, generated $11.2 billion in 2023 sales across pet food, treats, hard goods, and pharmacy categories.

Performance Overview

Chewy Inc (CHWY, Financial) reported net sales of $2.88 billion for Q1 2024, a 3.1% increase year-over-year, surpassing the analyst estimate of $2.85 billion. The company achieved a gross margin of 29.7%, up 130 basis points from the previous year. Net income for the quarter was $66.9 million, significantly higher than the $22.9 million reported in Q1 2023. This resulted in a net margin of 2.3%, an improvement of 150 basis points year-over-year.

Key Financial Achievements

Chewy Inc (CHWY, Financial) reported basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15, exceeding the analyst estimate of $0.04. Adjusted EBITDA was $162.9 million, a 46.9% increase from the previous year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.7%, up 170 basis points year-over-year. Adjusted net income was $137.1 million, a 55.9% increase from Q1 2023, resulting in adjusted basic and diluted EPS of $0.32 and $0.31, respectively.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Net Sales $2.88 billion $2.79 billion Gross Profit $854 million $793 million Net Income $66.9 million $22.9 million Basic and Diluted EPS $0.15 $0.05

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of April 28, 2024, Chewy Inc (CHWY, Financial) reported total assets of $3.20 billion, with cash and cash equivalents of $1.13 billion, up from $602.2 million at the end of January 2024. Total liabilities stood at $2.56 billion, with stockholders' equity at $642.9 million. The company generated $81.9 million in net cash from operating activities, although this was a decrease from the $148.7 million reported in Q1 2023. Free cash flow was $52.6 million, down from $127.1 million in the previous year.

Commentary and Strategic Initiatives

"Fiscal year 2024 is off to a solid start. We delivered strong net sales as well as record-breaking Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter," said Sumit Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Chewy. "Chewy’s value proposition continues to resonate with our customers, and I am proud of the teams at Chewy who are executing flawlessly on our strategic roadmap and the controllable elements of our business."

Chewy Inc (CHWY, Financial) also announced a share repurchase program of up to $500 million of its Class A and/or Class B common stock, reflecting confidence in its long-term growth prospects.

Analysis and Outlook

Chewy Inc (CHWY, Financial)'s strong financial performance in Q1 2024, marked by significant year-over-year increases in net income, adjusted EBITDA, and EPS, underscores the company's robust market position and operational efficiency. The company's ability to exceed analyst estimates highlights its resilience and strategic execution in the competitive e-commerce pet care industry. However, the decline in free cash flow and net cash from operating activities warrants close monitoring as the company continues to invest in growth initiatives.

