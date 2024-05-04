Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Q1 Earnings: EPS Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations with 6.2% Growth

Strong Performance Driven by Sales Growth and Strategic Initiatives

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $3.02 billion, up 6.2% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $2.94 billion.
  • Comparable Sales: Increased by 5.3%, driven by growth in transactions and average ticket.
  • GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS): $3.30, reflecting a slight decrease from $3.40 in the prior year.
  • Net Income: $275 million, down 10% from $305 million in the previous year.
  • EBT Margin: Achieved a double-digit EBT margin of 11.3%.
  • Inventory: Increased to $3.20 billion, up 5.6% from $3.03 billion last year.
  • Full Year 2024 Guidance: Raised EPS guidance to a range of $13.35 to $13.75, up from $12.85 to $13.25 previously.
Article's Main Image

On May 29, 2024, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, showcasing robust financial results and an optimistic outlook for the remainder of the year. The company, a leading retailer of athletic apparel, footwear, and equipment, operates approximately 725 stores under its namesake brand and 130 specialty stores under the Golf Galaxy and Public Lands nameplates.

Q1 Financial Highlights

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS, Financial) reported net sales of $3.02 billion for the first quarter, marking a 6.2% increase compared to the prior year. This performance was bolstered by a 5.3% growth in comparable sales, driven by both an increase in transactions and higher average ticket values. The company achieved earnings per diluted share of $3.30, surpassing the analyst estimate of $2.93.

1795784932828803072.png

Key Metrics and Financial Achievements

Despite a slight decline in net income to $275 million from $305 million in the previous year, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS, Financial) maintained a strong earnings before income taxes (EBT) margin of 11.3%. The company also reported a significant increase in its effective tax rate to 19.6% from 7.2% last year.

Metric Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Change
Net Sales $3.02 billion $2.84 billion 6.2%
Comparable Sales 5.3% 3.6% -
EBT Margin 11.3% 11.6% -21 bps
Net Income $275 million $305 million -10%
Earnings per Diluted Share $3.30 $3.40 -3%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of May 4, 2024, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS, Financial) reported cash and cash equivalents of $1.649 billion, a slight increase from $1.643 billion in the previous year. The company's inventories also grew by 6% to $3.201 billion. Total debt remained stable at $1.483 billion.

Strategic Initiatives and Outlook

The company raised its full-year 2024 guidance for comparable sales growth to a range of 2.0% to 3.0%, up from the previous range of 1.0% to 2.0%. Additionally, the earnings per diluted share guidance was increased to a range of $13.35 to $13.75, compared to the prior estimate of $12.85 to $13.25.

Our strong first quarter results continue to prove that DICK'S is the go-to destination for sport and sport culture in the US. The product pipeline from our key brand partners and our vertical brand portfolio has never been better," said Ed Stack, Executive Chairman.
We are incredibly proud of our first quarter results. With our comps increasing 5.3% and double-digit EBT margin of over 11%, we drove continued momentum in our business. Our core strategies and execution are delivering strong results, and we are continuing to gain market share as consumers prioritize DICK'S Sporting Goods to meet their needs," added Lauren Hobart, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Conclusion

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS, Financial) has demonstrated resilience and strategic prowess in navigating the competitive retail landscape. The company's robust Q1 performance and raised full-year outlook underscore its strong market position and effective execution of core strategies. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching how the company leverages its momentum to drive further growth and profitability in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Dick's Sporting Goods Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.