Insight into Nygren's Latest Portfolio Adjustments and Key Financial Decisions

Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio), a seasoned portfolio manager at The Oakmark Fund, The Oakmark Select Fund, and the Oakmark Global Select Fund, has recently disclosed his investment activities for the first quarter of 2024. With a Master’s in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Minnesota, Nygren is a committed value investor. His strategy focuses on acquiring stakes in undervalued companies where he perceives a significant gap between the market price and the intrinsic business value. His investment decisions are guided by a thorough analysis of a company’s stock price, free cash flows, and management effectiveness.

Summary of New Buys

During the first quarter of 2024, Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio) expanded his portfolio by adding three new stocks:

Deere & Co (DE, Financial) was the standout addition with 1,326,293 shares, making up 2.66% of the portfolio and valued at $544.76 million.

Kenvue Inc (KVUE, Financial) followed, with 11,087,915 shares, representing 1.16% of the portfolio and a total investment of $237.95 million.

Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL, Financial) was also included with 3,654,698 shares, accounting for 0.85% of the portfolio, valued at $174.95 million.

Key Position Increases

Nygren also made significant increases to existing positions, notably:

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW, Financial) saw an addition of 2,300,000 shares, bringing the total to 8,183,000 shares. This adjustment increased the share count by 39.1% and impacted the portfolio by 0.81%, with a total value of $591.96 million.

Citigroup Inc (C, Financial) was also augmented by 2,375,000 shares, reaching a new total of 9,219,200 shares. This represents a 34.7% increase in share count, with a total value of $583.02 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

In the same quarter, Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio) exited several positions:

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial) was completely sold off, with all 1,538,300 shares liquidated, impacting the portfolio by -1.28%.

HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA, Financial) also saw a complete exit with 856,996 shares sold, resulting in a -1.27% portfolio impact.

Key Position Reductions

Reductions were also part of Nygren's Q1 strategy:

KKR & Co Inc (KKR, Financial) was reduced by 2,000,000 shares, a -33.73% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.91%. The stock traded at an average price of $91.97 during the quarter.

Equifax Inc (EFX, Financial) saw a reduction of 550,000 shares, a -65.48% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.75%. The stock's average trading price was $254.48 during the quarter.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio)’s portfolio included 55 stocks. The top holdings were:

3.35% in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial)

2.91% in ConocoPhillips (COP, Financial)

2.89% each in General Motors Co (GM, Financial) and Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW, Financial)

2.88% in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC, Financial)

The portfolio is predominantly invested across 10 industries, with significant allocations in Financial Services, Communication Services, Energy, Healthcare, Industrials, Technology, Consumer Cyclical, Consumer Defensive, Basic Materials, and Real Estate.

