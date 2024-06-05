Bill Nygren's Strategic Moves in Q1 2024 Highlight Deere & Co's Prominent Position

Insight into Nygren's Latest Portfolio Adjustments and Key Financial Decisions

Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio), a seasoned portfolio manager at The Oakmark Fund, The Oakmark Select Fund, and the Oakmark Global Select Fund, has recently disclosed his investment activities for the first quarter of 2024. With a Master’s in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Minnesota, Nygren is a committed value investor. His strategy focuses on acquiring stakes in undervalued companies where he perceives a significant gap between the market price and the intrinsic business value. His investment decisions are guided by a thorough analysis of a company’s stock price, free cash flows, and management effectiveness.

1795862803463172096.png

Summary of New Buys

During the first quarter of 2024, Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio) expanded his portfolio by adding three new stocks:

  • Deere & Co (DE, Financial) was the standout addition with 1,326,293 shares, making up 2.66% of the portfolio and valued at $544.76 million.
  • Kenvue Inc (KVUE, Financial) followed, with 11,087,915 shares, representing 1.16% of the portfolio and a total investment of $237.95 million.
  • Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL, Financial) was also included with 3,654,698 shares, accounting for 0.85% of the portfolio, valued at $174.95 million.

Key Position Increases

Nygren also made significant increases to existing positions, notably:

  • Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW, Financial) saw an addition of 2,300,000 shares, bringing the total to 8,183,000 shares. This adjustment increased the share count by 39.1% and impacted the portfolio by 0.81%, with a total value of $591.96 million.
  • Citigroup Inc (C, Financial) was also augmented by 2,375,000 shares, reaching a new total of 9,219,200 shares. This represents a 34.7% increase in share count, with a total value of $583.02 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

In the same quarter, Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio) exited several positions:

  • Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial) was completely sold off, with all 1,538,300 shares liquidated, impacting the portfolio by -1.28%.
  • HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA, Financial) also saw a complete exit with 856,996 shares sold, resulting in a -1.27% portfolio impact.

Key Position Reductions

Reductions were also part of Nygren's Q1 strategy:

  • KKR & Co Inc (KKR, Financial) was reduced by 2,000,000 shares, a -33.73% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.91%. The stock traded at an average price of $91.97 during the quarter.
  • Equifax Inc (EFX, Financial) saw a reduction of 550,000 shares, a -65.48% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.75%. The stock's average trading price was $254.48 during the quarter.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio)’s portfolio included 55 stocks. The top holdings were:

The portfolio is predominantly invested across 10 industries, with significant allocations in Financial Services, Communication Services, Energy, Healthcare, Industrials, Technology, Consumer Cyclical, Consumer Defensive, Basic Materials, and Real Estate.

1795862902364860416.png

1795862922564628480.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
