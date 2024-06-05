Hardeep Gulati, Chief Executive Officer of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC, Financial), executed a sale of 44,734 shares of the company on May 28, 2024. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,800,667 shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC, Financial) specializes in providing cloud-based software for K-12 education systems. The company's platforms are designed to improve the education process by enhancing school operations and promoting data-driven decisions.

Over the past year, Hardeep Gulati has sold a total of 612,977 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 69 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the recent sale, shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc were trading at $21.15, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.514 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $20.43, which suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into how the company's top executives view the stock's value and future prospects.

