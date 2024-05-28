On May 28, 2024, Director Richard Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of Waters Corp (WAT, Financial), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,653 shares of the company. Waters Corp specializes in the production of analytical instruments, software, and reagents for scientific research and diagnostics.

The shares were bought at a price of $332.9 each, valuing the transaction at $332,900. This acquisition comes at a time when the stock has a market cap of approximately $19.47 billion and is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 32.21, slightly above the industry median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Waters Corp is estimated at $337.96 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business projections.

Over the past year, there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 3 insider sells at Waters Corp. The insider transaction trend suggests a cautious stance from insiders, with more selling than buying occurring over the period.

This recent purchase by Director Richard Fearon might indicate a personal confidence in the firm's trajectory, despite the broader insider selling trend. Investors often look at insider transactions as a signal of the management's view on the company's future prospects.

For more detailed information on Waters Corp's financial metrics, such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, visit their respective links.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.