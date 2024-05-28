Q4 2024 Natco Pharma Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 28, 2024 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Natco Pharma Q4 and FY24 earnings conference call. Hosted by Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Limited. (Operator instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Hrishikesh Patole from B&K Securities India Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you sir.



Hrishikesh Patole - B&K Securities India Private Limited - Investor Relation



Hello, good morning, everyone. On behalf of B&K Securities, I welcome you all to the Q4 FY24 earnings conference call of Natco Pharma. Hope everyone is in good health and doing well. On behalf of Natco today, we have with us Mr. Rajeev Nannapaneni, Director and CEO; Mr. Rajesh Chebiyam, Executive VP, Crop Health Sciences.



I now hand over the call to Rajesh for the management's opening remarks, post which we'll open the session for Q&A. Over to you Rajesh.



Rajesh Chebiyam - Natco Pharma Ltd - Executive Vice President - Crop Health Sciences



